From Spain: Manchester United target to remain at Real Madrid
23 July at 21:30According to what has been suggested by Marca today, Real Madrid have no intentions of selling Welsh forward Gareth Bale; despite earlier reports in the market suggesting that he could be headed to Manchester United, or even suggesting a shock return to Tottenham Hotspur.
After the ‘deal of the century’ which saw Cristiano Ronaldo leave behind the Spanish capital in favour of a move to Juventus and Turin, losing Gareth Bale has been a likely impossibility for the La Liga side. Especially after failing to sign Neymar and Kylian Mbappe, and with Chelsea and Tottenham unwilling to part with Eden Hazard and Harry Kane respectively, Real Madrid must now keep hold of Gareth Bale.
The Welsh forward signed for Madrid from Tottenham Hotspur back in 2013 yet has slightly lived in the shadow of CR7. Now, with Ronaldo gone, Bale is at the centre of the Madrid project, as they prepare for life after Cristiano.
