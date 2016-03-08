From Spain: Manchester United want Jan Oblak
30 April at 20:55Premier League giants Manchester United are reportedly interested in bringing Jan Oblak to club, with David de Gea's form flailing.
The Spaniard has been struggling for the Red Devils recently, making errors that are costing United goals. His recent error against Chelsea could have costed them a place in the top four, days after his error against Barcelona handed Lionel Messi a goal.
Sport English state that if De Gea decides to leave, United would want to bring Oblak to Old Trafford.
It is stated by the report that there is interest in De Gea from Italy and France and his situation would have alerted Atletico Madrid despite Oblak recently having signed a new deal at the club. He currently has a release clause of 120 million euros.
The former Benfica man has renewed till the summer of 2023 and if Paul Pogba leaves United too, the Red Devils will not have problems in handing Oblak a wage of 10 million euros a season.
