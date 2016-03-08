From Spain: Marca praises 'new king of Turin' Ronaldo

"The most generous Cristiano Ronaldo". This is how Spanish newspaper Marca analyzes the performance of the former Real Madri striker in Juventus-Cagliari.



"Cristiano Ronaldo has been celebrated by his current team for reaching 400 goals in the major European championships," writes the newspaper.



"Everyone at the Allianz Stadium is at their feet for the new king of Turin, who once again feels the warmth of his own fans and team. The Portuguese tried to score throughout the game, as usual, but failed to exploit the opportunities. In the end, of course, he still left his mark with a decisive assist to Juan Cuadrado," Marca concluded.