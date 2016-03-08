From Spain: Marcelo asks to be sold; Real Madrid set price tag for the Juventus target
23 February at 16:30Marcelo is ready to leave Real Madrid. Rumours have been gathering for severla weeks now. The Brazilian fullback is going through a negative season at the Santiago Bernabeu and has fallen in the hierarchy of Santiago Solari below the talented Sergio Reguilón who is slowly becoming an important part of the Los Blancos, thus relegating Marcelo to the bench.
According to Telemadrid in Spain, Marcelo would have communicated his intention to leave the club at the end of the season to Real Madrid and Juventus are said to be in pole position for the player, ready to pull off a move in the summer transfer market.
Marcelo is fond of the Bianconeri project and would join the Italian champions willingly but Fabio Paratici and the Juve management will have to assess the situation of Alex Sandro before being able to bet on his compatriot. Meanwhile, according to AS, Real Madrid have set an asking price of 70 million euros for Marcelo.
Go to comments