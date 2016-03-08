From Spain: Marcelo wants to stay at Real Madrid
30 March at 11:15Real Madrid left-back Marcelo reportedly wants to stay at the Los Blancos in the summer, despite clear interest from Juventus.
The Brazilian has become one of the world's best left-backs over the last few years and that hasn't gone unnoticed from the eyes of Juventus. Under the tutelage of Santiago Solari though, his talents did go unnoticed a lot of times.
Today's edition of the AS in Spain carries the headline 'Marcelo wants to stay' and the front page states that Marcelo is now keen on staying at the Santiago Bernabeu.
While he is very good friends with Cristiano Ronaldo, the return of Zinedine Zidane has convinced him to stay at Real and get back to what he was last season.
The outlet states that Juventus had tried signing Marcelo last summer, but had failed in their approach. And now, the player's decision to decisive and final. He wants to snub Juve and continue at Real.
