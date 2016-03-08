From Spain: Messi's veto to complicate Lautaro to Barcelona?
27 March at 18:00The operation that would bring Lautaro Martinez from Inter Milan to Barcelona next summer could be more complicated than expected. And not just because of the Coronavirus pandemic, which has reduced the spending potential of the Blaugrana, as well as other major European clubs, but also because of the latest decision taken by Lionel Messi, as per reports in Spain.
According to Don Balon (via fcinter1908.it), the Argentine phenomenon, who would strongly like his compatriot along his side at the Nou Camp, would have vetoed the departure of Arturo Vidal from the Catalan club.
The Chilean midfielder has been indicated by many as the technical counterpart that could be the key to unlocking a potential deal between the two clubs and a player greatly appreciated by Antonio Conte.
Without the possibility of Vidal's arrival at the San Siro, therefore, it seems more difficult for the parties to agree on a deal, which could perhaps lead to the Argentinian star's permanence at the Nerazzurri club.
