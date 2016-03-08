From Spain: Milan attempted Cristiano Ronaldo signing last summer

After 9 years at Real Madrid, Cristiano Ronaldo left the Los Blancos this summer to join Serie A champions Juventus in a historic deal for the Bianconeri. However, it could all have been somewhat different, had Ronaldo joined another Italian club last summer.



According to Spanish portal ElMundo.es, in the summer of 2017, after Milan's change in ownership, former club president Li Yonghong tried to buy Cristiano Ronaldo.



The Chinese businessman reportedly offered 150 million euros net to the Portuguese superstar and a five-year contract. Marco Fassone would have carried out the transaction himself, but in the end, Ronaldo decided to stay at Real Madrid.



And thus, the Portuguese left the Spanish club a year later and is now shining for Juventus. In 7 Serie A matches, Ronaldo has so far scored 3 goals and assisted another 4. Just yesterday he registered 2 assists in a top of the table clash against Napoli to guide his team to a 3-1 win.

