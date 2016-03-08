From Spain: Milan interested in signing Barceloan’s Jean-Clair Todibo
09 December at 11:45Italian Serie A outfit AC Milan are interested in signing Spanish La Liga giants FC Barcelona’s young centre-back Jean-Clair Todibo in the January transfer window, as per Sport cited by Calciomercato.com.
The 19-year-old is set to leave the Catalan-based club in January after not being able to cement his spot in the starting XI.
As per the recent report, Todibo—who is highly-rated in the football community—has attracted interest from the Italian club who are eager to bring him to the San Siro in the near future.
The report further stated that the Milan-based club’s representatives have met with Barca’s hierarchy on Friday to discuss about the possible deal for the defender in the near future.
It is believed that the current Spanish champions are looking to generate funds in the region of €10 million from the departure of Todibo.
The French U20 international has joined Barcelona in January earlier this year from Ligue 1 outfit Toulouse for reported transfer fee of just €1 million.
