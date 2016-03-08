From Spain: Milan serious about Chelsea midfielder
27 September at 15:15According to what has been reported by Mundo Deportivo in Spain, AC Milan are seriously interested in signing Chelsea’s 31-year-old Spanish central midfielder Cesc Fabregas. Fabregas was a reported target of Milan this summer but, as was with Adrien Rabiot and Sergej Milinkovic-Savic, the club neglected the opportunity to make a substantial bid and instead chose to leave it for now.
Cesc Fabregas’ Chelsea contract expires next summer and it is likely that Maurizio Sarri and the Chelsea management choose not to extend his deal with them and instead let him go. Fabregas currently earns around €8 million per season at Chelsea and would perhaps have to take a pay cut if he were to leave in favour of a move to Italy.
Lazio and Inter have also been linked to Fabregas’ signature yet it appears that the Rossoneri are in pole and are extremely serious about pushing for a move, whether it be in January or in the summer.
