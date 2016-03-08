From Spain: Milan to lose out to Arsenal for midfield target
16 July at 13:50According to what has been reported by Spanish newspaper AS, AC Milan target Dani Ceballos is just a step away from signing for Premier League giants Arsenal.
Arsenal have reportedly reached an agreement, in principle, to bring the Real Madrid midfielder to North London on loan for the season; with contact with Arsenal's Spanish head coach Unai Emery reportedly decisive in his decision to choose the Gunners over Milan and Tottenham Hotspur; Spurs the other club keen on signing him.
All that remains for the deal to be completed is the final go-ahead from Real Madrid boss Zinedine Zidane, which will likely be given once he returns to the club's withdrawal to Montreal, after the tragic passing of his brother Farid meant that he had to return to Europe.
