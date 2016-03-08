From Spain: Modric to sign contract extension with Real Madrid
10 August at 19:52Spanish paper Marca reports Luka Modric is set to sign a contract extension with Real Madrid. The Croatian midfielder is wanted by Inter with the Nerazzurri who have already an agreement with the player.
Modric's agent has given green light to Inter-switch but Real Madrid president Florentino Perez doesn't want to lose the Croatian after Zidane and Cristiano Ronaldo's desertion.
According to the report, Perez has offered Modric to sign a contract extension with the Merengues with Modric that is going to earn as much as Sergio Ramos who, according to Calcio&Finanza is Real Madrid's top earner after Gareth Bale. Ramos is on an € 11 million-a-year deal and Modric is going to earn as much signing a new contract with Real Madrid.
Inter are due to face Atletico Madrid at the Wanda Metropolitano tomorrow and chiefs of the Nerazzurri have travelled to the Spanish capital hoping to finalize the deal in the coming 48 hours. Inter directors will speak with the player's entourage within this range of time as there is still hope that Modric will eventually refuse to sign a new contract with Real Madrid forcing his move to Inter.
