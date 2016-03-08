From Spain: Monchi tracking AC Milan star amid Sevilla spending spree

25 July at 21:15
Sevilla's Monchi continues to hunt for reinforcements on the transfer market to reinforce the team. The Spanish club has already spent over 100 million euros but is still looking for a winger to complete the team.

The primary idea of the former Roma sporting director is that of Bergwijn but PSV want 35 million euros to sell the Dutch star, hence why Monchi has put his eyes on AC Milan's Suso, as reported by El Golazo.

The director has always appreciated the player and his style of the player and Suso could be on the market, as the Rossoneri look to raise funds for further investments on the transfer market.

The primary offer for Sevilla, however, is the Spaniard costs more than the Dutch player, as Milan want 40 million euros for one of their protagonists from the past couple of seasons. Lopetegui has asked for a winger and Monchi is working, with Suso one of the players on the shortlist.

