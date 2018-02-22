According to the latest reports out of Spain, Manchester United are looking to sign a new right-back ahead of next season, with two particular players on their wish list.

In fact, as reported by Spanish outlet Sport, the English side will rival Juventus and Napoli in their search for a new fullback, as they are interested in Bellerin and Vrsaljko. The former is closely followed by Juventus and is said to be the primary target of Manchester United. Furthermore, Napoli have followed Vrsaljko for quite some time, although they could now lose out on the Croatian, as Man Utd arguably have more resources.

Manchester United are also close to completing the signing of Juventus' Alex Sandro, whose contract expires in 2020. With that said, it's possible that the Turin side could use this deal as an advantage in their hunt of Bellerin. Should this happen, then Napoli most likely will lose out on Vrsaljko.