From Spain: Mourinho to make shock Real Madrid return after Man United sack
23 October at 10:20Julen Lopetegui's position at Real Madrid is critical and media have been discussing many names as possible substitutes for the former Spain coach, but according to reports from Spain, Florentino Perez has seemingly decided on the future Los Blancos coach.
As reported by OK Diario, Jose Mourinho is the chosen one to replace Lopetegi at the Santiago Bernabeu. However, he will not come alone. According to the Spanish source, the Portuguese coach will bring former midfielder Xabi Alonso as his assistant to the club.
"Mourinho will end up being the next Real Madrid coach whether people like it or not. He is trying to get kicked out for Manchester United for a year. It is a matter of time," director of OK Diario Eduardo Inda said.
The only problem, at the moment, is the contract that binds Mourinho with Manchester United. The Red Devils have not yet dismissed him for his millionaire compensation, but now it is not ruled out that there may be an agreement for the departure of the former Porto, Chelsea and Inter coach.
