From Spain: Mourinho waiting for Real Madrid job
26 August at 10:30According to what has been reported by the Spanish press, former Inter Milan, Chelsea and Manchester United head coach Jose Mourinho is ready to refuse any proposals from clubs that are not Real Madrid as the Portuguese boss awaits a call to return to his former club.
The relationship between Zinedine Zidane and Florentino Perez is once again deteriorating and this leads to speculation that Mourinho could be re-signed for Los Blancos within the coming months.
