From Spain: Neymar offers his services to Juventus and Man Utd
17 July at 11:45According to what has been reported by Spanish newspaper Mundo Deportivo this morning, PSG's wantaway forward Neymar has offered his services to a number of clubs, as he attempts to find himself a move away from the French capital.
Neymar is unhappy in Paris and has been strongly linked with a return to Barcelona. However, the Catalan giants have to try and sort out their finances first, having already completed the signing of Atletico Madrid's Antoine Griezmann for over 120 million euros.
For this reason, Neymar has offered himself to a host of other clubs, including Bayern Munich, Manchester United, Real Madrid and Serie A side Juventus. Barcelona, however, are ready to try and include Philippe Coutinho and Ousmane Dembele in their attempts to sign the PSG forward back for their club.
