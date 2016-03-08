From Spain: Neymar return to Barcelona 'not impossible'
17 October at 14:00The next summer transfer market could bring a sensational return to Barcelona, with the club reportedly seriously pondering a move for Brazilian superstar Neymar, who left the club a year ago to join PSG.
According to Mundo Deportivo, the Catalan leaders do not consider a second adventure of the player at the club impossible. The Spanish paper adds that the move will be approved only in case of this request from coach Valverde.
Neymar previously played for the Blaugrana from 2013 until last summer and collected 186 appearances for the club, scoring 105 goals and assisting another 77 in all competitions before moving to the French capital.
During his time in Spain, he also became one of the leaders of the Brazilian national team and at the age of just 26 he is captain of his country and has appeared in 93 international matches, netting an incredible amount of 59 goals for the Seleção.
