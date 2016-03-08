From Spain: Neymar thinks of Barça return, PSG prepare new offer

31 May at 20:45
According to what has been reported by Spanish newspaper Sport, Neymar could be thinking of a return to his former club Barçelona. The reports suggest that PSG are prepared to offer the Brazilian a new deal with an addition year, until 2023. 

The 27-year-old signed for PSG in 2017 from the La Liga giants and has helped the Parisien side lift back-to-back Ligue 1 trophies. However, poor continental performances have led questions to emerge over the futures of PSG's star duo - Neymar and Frenchman Kylian Mbappe.

