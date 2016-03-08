From Spain: Paul Pogba wants Manchester United exit in the summer

25 March at 18:10
Manchester United star Paul Pogba reportedly wants to leave the Old Trafford based side at the end of the season, with Real Madrid leading the race to sign the Frenchman.

Recent rumors have suggested that Pogba is looking to leave United, despite Ole Solskjaer doing so well with him and him prospering under the Norwegian interim boss at Old Trafford.

AS in Spain though, state that Pogba indeed is keen to leave United at the end of the season and his agent Mino Raiola is already working towards making the dream a reality.

Real Madrid are leading the race for Pogba, as the player recently talked about how it is everyone's dream to play for Real Madrid at some point in their careers.

Juventus are also in the race, so are Barcelona after the Catalans had an offer for Pogba rejected last summer..

