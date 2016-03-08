From Spain: Perez identifies Neymar as Ronaldo alternative
07 July at 12:30Reports from Spain state that Florentino Perez will look to replace Cristiano Ronaldo by signing Neymar from Paris Saint-Germain this summer.
It is believed that Ronaldo is willing to leave Real Madrid this summer and wants to join Juventus this summer, with the Old Lady interested in the Portuguese forward. It is said that an offer from the bianconeri is on the table already.
Marca report that Perez sees Neymar as the only player who they can sign, once Ronaldo leaves for Juventus.
And although Perez knows that it will be tough to sign the Brazilian a season after he joined the French club from Barcelona, he is ready to submit a massive offer to sign Neymar.
PSG could look to make Kylian Mbappe a superstar in order to let Neymar leave and a big offer could convince them.
Kaustubh Pandey(@Kaus_Pandey17)
