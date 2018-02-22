From Spain, Pjanic is in between Real and Barca as an offer could arrive...
29 May at 20:12As Luka Modric's future is in heavy doubt, Real Madrid have since been looking for a potential replacement. According to Sky Sports, it seems like Juve's Miralem Pjanic is the main los blancos target for their midfield.
PJANIC IS IN BETWEEN REAL MADRID AND BARCA? - Even if Luka Modric still has a deal with Real Madrid valid up until 2020, at 32 years old, he is considering leaving Madrid for a new experience. This is seemingly why Real Madrid reportedly have interest in Pjanic but they aren't the only ones. According to reports in Spain (via IlBianconero), it seems like Barcelona also have interest in the 28 year old Bosnian international. The Blaugrana are even ready to submit an offer for the Juve star as a Barca vs Real Madrid battle seems to be on the horizon for Pjanic. Juve would only consider a 65+ million euros offer for Miralem Pjanic as he has been a crucial player for them...
