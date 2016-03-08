From Spain: Pogba offered to Barcelona
14 July at 18:45Paul Pogba’s agent Mino Raiola has offered the services of the former Juventus star to Barcelona, Mundo Deportivo reports.
According to the report, the Frenchman is not on very good terms with Manchester United boss José Mourinho and Raiola wants his client to move on and leave the Old Trafford.
Raiola was spotted at Barcelona’s Ciutat Esportiva, the Italian agent informed Barcelona’s executives that Pogba is open to leave Manchester United.
Pogba is a long time target of Real Madrid. The La Liga giants didn’t reach an agreement with Juventus two years ago when the French star made return to the Old Trafford.
Juventus have also been linked with signing the Frenchman again this summer but the Old Lady would need to sell Miralem Pjanic to afford the signing of her former Golden Boy.
Mundo Deportivo reports Barcelona executives and Mino Raiola did not talk about a possible transfer of Marco Verratti who was on the Blaugrana’s shopping list last summer.
Go to comments