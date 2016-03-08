From Spain: Pogba prefers Juve return over Real Madrid move
30 June at 11:45Paul Pogba wants to leave Manchester United at all costs and although he likes Real Madrid, he is leaning more towards a return to Turin. As reported by AS, the option to move to Santiago Bernabeu seduces him but at the moment, the Frenchman is orientated towards a return to the Allianz Stadium.
The Red Devils, however, remain firm on their stance. The player will return from vacation tomorrow to begin pre-season preparations with the rest of the team. He is unlikely to avoid this but he would prefer not to get on the plane that will take Solskjaer's team on tour to Australia on July 7.
And in the past months and weeks, there have been many signs of the player's potential return to Juventus. In May he went to the surprise birthday party of his former teammate Andrea Barzagli where, according to Tuttosport, he confessed to his ex-teammates that he wants to return.
Last week the midfielder reportedly spoke to Maurizio Sarri to tell him that he is willing to join the new Bianconeri project. To this, we must add the close relationship between Pogba's agent and Juve, with whom he is negotiating in parallel the signing of Matthijs De Ligt with both operations potentially having a lot of influence on one another.
