From Spain: Pogba prefers Juve return over Real Madrid move

30 June at 11:45
Paul Pogba wants to leave Manchester United at all costs and although he likes Real Madrid, he is leaning more towards a return to Turin. As reported by AS, the option to move to Santiago Bernabeu seduces him but at the moment, the Frenchman is orientated towards a return to the Allianz Stadium.

The Red Devils, however, remain firm on their stance. The player will return from vacation tomorrow to begin pre-season preparations with the rest of the team. He is unlikely to avoid this but he would prefer not to get on the plane that will take Solskjaer's team on tour to Australia on July 7.

And in the past months and weeks, there have been many signs of the player's potential return to Juventus. In May he went to the surprise birthday party of his former teammate Andrea Barzagli where, according to Tuttosport, he confessed to his ex-teammates that he wants to return.

Last week the midfielder reportedly spoke to Maurizio Sarri to tell him that he is willing to join the new Bianconeri project. To this, we must add the close relationship between Pogba's agent and Juve, with whom he is negotiating in parallel the signing of Matthijs De Ligt with both operations potentially having a lot of influence on one another. 

Comments

comments powered by Disqus

More news about...

Juventus

Globetrotter

27/06
Inter present Man United first offer for Lukaku: the details
 

Calciomercato.com ha aggiornato la propria Privacy Policy in funzione della nuova legge europea, la General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR).

Leggi l'informativa sulla privacy

Questo sito utilizza cookie, anche di terze parti, per inviarti pubblicità e servizi in linea con le tue preferenze. Se vuoi saperne di più o negare il consenso a tutti o ad alcuni cookie.

Leggi l'informativa sui cookie

Scorrendo la pagina o cliccando il pulsante "ho capito" acconsenti all'uso dei cookie e accetti la privacy policy.

We'd like to show you notifications for the latest news and updates.