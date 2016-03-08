From Spain: Pogba still dreaming about Real Madrid move
15 August at 11:00Paul Pogba is still waiting for the final call. It is not simple, so much that the Frenchman describes his possible transfer to Real Madrid as a potential miracle but he does not despair and continues to believe that the move can still happen, according to Marca.
The transfer market has already ended in England but Pogba continues with the idea of wearing the Real Madrid shirt sooner or later. He has not changed his mind and still trusts the leaders of Manchester United could negotiate his sale and sell him for an affordable price.
Pogba does not plan to force a move but he is willing to ask the club once again to leave. Not even the hopeful Premier League start against Chelsea changed his mind. Neither Solskjaer's promise to make the team play to the rhythm of his game nor the promise in the form of a contract renewal. He remains firm and convinced that an unexpected turn of events could still facilitate his move to the Santiago Bernabeu.
Meanwhile, Real Madrid executives remain calm as in the case with Neymar. They are waiting for the moment but they do not intend to approach the 200 million euros asking price.
In the meantime, Pogba's agent Mino Raiola plans to return to the Old Trafford in the next couple of days in order to meet the Red Devils' management and make it clear that the player's desire is none other than to sign with Real Madrid.
Go to comments