From Spain: Pogba wanted Juventus return this summer
28 August at 16:45Manchester United midfielder Paul Pogba reportedly wanted a move back to Juventus this summer but his request was rejected by the Old Trafford based side.
The French World Cup winner has been linked with a move away from United this summer amidst rumors of a rift with Jose Mourinho over the past season. He has already scored twice this season though and both have been penalties against Brighton and Leicester.
Marca state that Pogba wanted to return to Juventus this summer, but United had rejected his request for the same as they were and still desperate to keep him this summer.
Juventus did not make an offer for Pogba, who did receive an offer from Barcelona but the Red Devils had refused the bid of 50 million euros plus Andre Gomes and Yerry Mina.
It is understood that Pogba's agent Mino Raiola is still looking to get his client away from United, who have raised a high wall for a possible exit. The player will have to stay.
Kaustubh Pandey (@Kaus_Pandey17)
