From Spain: Pogba wants Juventus return
23 July at 17:30Manchester United superstar and FIFA World Cup winner Paul Pogba is reportedly interested in a move back to Juventus this summer.
The midfielder was one of France's most important players in the World Cup and scored in the final too. He had appeared in every single game for the Les Blues in the tournament in Russia.
Marca report that Pogba is interested in a move back to Juventus this summer and has grown frustrated at playing at a structured system under Jose Mourinho at United.
It is said that Pogba has, through his agent Mino Raiola, informed United that he wants to leave Old Trafford and go back to Juventus- the place where he made himself a hero. Cristiano Ronaldo's move to Juventus has also played a role in swaying Pogba's mind.
United are not willing to sell Pogba this summer, but could face a fight for him with the Frenchman and Sergio Romero the only two Raiola clients in the side, following the departures of Zlatan Ibrahimovic and Henrikh Mkhitaryan.
Reports in Italy have linked Pogba with a move back to Turin.
Kaustubh Pandey(@Kaus_Pandey17)
