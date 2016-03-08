From Spain, Portugal: “Juve will present CR7 tomorrow”
06 July at 09:50Although it may still be hard for most Juventus fans to believe; the transfer of Cristiano Ronaldo, which is arguably the transfer of the century, looks to be going ahead.
The player does not want to stay at Real Madrid and has reportedly already agreed terms with Juventus themselves. Now it is just left for Juve and Madrid to agree on a fee – before the transfer goes through.
According to Marca, Ronaldo has given his word to Juventus yet Florentino Perez would like more than €100m for the player. Mundo Deportivo are reporting that Ronaldo will arrive at Juventus within the next few hours. As are suggesting that a presentation of Cristiano Ronaldo could take place at the Allianz Stadium as early as tomorrow. Finally, Bola agree that Madrid are already preparing to say goodbye to their main man.
