From Spain: possible Pjanic-Barcelona meeting?
22 June at 19:35Miralem Pjanic had a great season for Juve as he has been on Barcelona's radar for some time now. Even if Juve view Pjanic as being untouchable as of now, it seems like Barcelona want to give it a go for the midfielder. Even so, according to IlBianconero, it seems like Juve are willing to renew his contract with a salary increase as they would like to keep the Bosnian star in Turin.
PJANIC WAS IN BARCELONA - As Sport.es reported, Pjanic was seen with his family at the Barcelona airport recently as they were heading to Ibiza. His son Edin reportedly had a Barcelona jersey on. According to Spanish reports, it seems like Pjanic was in Barcelona for a few days as he certainly had time to meet up with the blaugrana. Time will tell but Pjanic seems to be high on Barcelona's wish-list. Messi has told the Barca management to improve their midfield as Pjanic is a possibility. Will Juve resist their advances?
