From Spain: Premier League giants want to sign CR7 from Juventus
29 September at 21:45According to what has been reported by Spanish tabloid Don Balon, Premier League giants Manchester United are plotting a shock move for former forward Cristiano Ronaldo, currently playing with Juventus in Serie A.
After the departure of Romelu Lukaku in the summer, the Belgian joining Inter Milan, Manchester United want a new name for the attack and Don Balon suggest that it is CR7, who is currently in his second season with Juventus.
