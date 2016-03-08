Cristiano Ronaldo to Juventus could be the beginning of a huge transfer domino that will involve many top strikers in Europe.No secret Psg and Brazil star Neymar is Florentino Perez’s number one target to replace the 33-year-old but according to Mundo Deportivo the Ligue 1 giants have already prepared a plan to persuade the Brazilian to remain at the Bernabeu.According to the Catalan paper, Psg president Nasser Al-Khelaifi is determined to offer € 270 million to lure former Liverpool star Coutinho.The Brazilian joined Barcelona in January and is a very close friend of Neymar who is strongly wanted by Florentino Perez in Madrid.Coutinho, however, has a € 400 million release clause included in his contract with the La Liga giants and Psg’s issues with Uefa’s Financial Fair Play could complicate the plans of the French club who are desperate to retain Neymar at the Parc des Princes.