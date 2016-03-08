From Spain: PSG prepare 'super offer' for Cristiano Ronaldo

Cristiano Ronaldo has been the subject of a lot of controversy in the past couple of weeks. So much that there are rumours of his possible departure from Juventus at the end of the season. These talks are gaining momentum especially in Spain.



After El Chiringuito and OK Diario, this time Don Balon spoke of a possible shock goodbye of CR7. According to the Spanish source, Paris Saint-Germain have a super offer ready: 100 million euros to Juventus and 45 million per year to the player himself as a salary.