Paris Saint-Germain have no intention of letting go of Neymar, according to Marca sources.

The Brazilian star has repeatedly been linked to a move to Madrid, with his father in particular being flagged as being the person behind the transfer.

​Recent reports claimed that Neymar has met on two occasions with Galacticos emissaries, with a €260m move being cooked up by Florentino Perez.

The former Barcelona star, who moved for €222 million last summer, has since gone on to score 28 goals in all competitions for PSG, but came under fire for not speaking to Coach Unai Emery after his club had won Ligue 1 without him.

The 26-year-old was recovering from injury in Brazil.

Yet Marca sources claim that "there is no fixed price because Neymar is not on the market, it's ridiculous and the chances of reaching an agreement with a club are zero.”

Hardly a selling club, PSG went to see their star in Brazil in the persons of Nasser Al-Khelaifi and Antero Henrique, the sporting director.