From Spain: PSG to redeem Icardi at expense of Cavani
24 October at 19:00According to what has been reported by Spanish outlet AS, PSG are set to exercise their option to purchase Mauro Icardi on a permanent basis from Inter Milan.
Icardi was heavily linked with a move away from the Nerazzurri in the summer and it was eventually the Parisien side who presented the Serie A outfit with a suitable offer.
With Icardi set to join PSG permanently at the end of the season, PSG will not renew the contract of Uruguayan striker Edinson Cavani.
For more news, views and features, visit our homepage.
Go to comments