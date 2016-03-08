From Spain: PSG weigh up move for Barcelona star wanted by Arsenal
12 August at 13:30According to what has been reported by Spanish outlet Mundo Deportivo, Paris Saint-Germain are interested in signing Barcelona’s French forward, Ousmane Dembele.
Dembele, 21, was a high-profile reported target of Arsenal this summer, with new head coach Unai Emery reportedly interested in bringing the young Frenchman to North London. Thomas Tuchel, on the other hand, PSG’s new head coach, worked with Dembele briefly at Dortmund.
Dembele moved to Barcelona from Borussia Dortmund for a fee of around €100 million, plus a reported €40 million in add-ons. Barca will be looking to recoup as much of this as possible if they sell and the 21-year-old will not come cheap for the Ligue 1 champions.
Dembele was part of France’s squad that won the FIFA World Cup in Russia over the summer, hoping to bring the morale from international football over to club as he looks to improve on his somewhat mediocre performances last season.
