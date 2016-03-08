From Spain: Raiola wants to bring De Ligt to Real Madrid - the details
05 April at 20:45De Ligt wants to leave Juventus and Mino Raiola wants to bring him to Real Madrid. This is what Spanish newspaper ABC states (via MundoDeportivo.com), explaining that the player has already told his agent that he has to find another place and he sees the Bernabeu side as a possibility.
Therefore, Raiola plans to offer the Dutch defender to Real Madrid in the summer, as the club is looking for a centre-back. Sergio Ramos is 34-years-old and Militao has failed to convince. In other words, they know that reinforcement is needed.
De Ligt, meanwhile, didn't have the best of starts to his Juventus career but has since improved a lot. Then again, he has struggled to adapt to Italian football and perhaps the Spanish side would suit him better. Unless any mega offers, though, a deal seems unlikely.
The Bianconeri paid €85m for De Ligt last summer and perhaps the current financial situation could force them to sell him. These reports, however, have not been confirmed in Italy.
For more news, visit our homepage.
Go to comments