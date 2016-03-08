From Spain: Real, Barca interested in signing Juve’s Dybala
28 November at 09:20Spanish La Liga giants Real Madrid and FC Barcelona are interested in signing Italian Serie A outfit Juventus’ star striker Paulo Dybala, as per Corriere dello Sport cited by Calciomercato.com.
The Argentina international was heavily linked with a move away from the Turin-based club in the summer transfer window but instead opted to stay despite serious interest from the likes of English Premier League outfits Manchester United and Tottenham Hotspur.
Since then, a lot has changed and Dybala is now becoming a permanent feature for the Old Lady and has scored number of important goals for the team—the last one of which came in the UEFA Champions League tied against Atletico Madrid on Tuesday.
As per the latest report, both Real and Barca have been impressed with the recent performances of the left-footed winger and are now ready to compete for the signature of the player in the summer transfer window.
