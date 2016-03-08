From Spain: Real Betis have an agreement with Milik
24 July at 14:55Spanish side Real Betis reportedly have an agreement with Napoli's Polish striker Arek Milik.
The former Bayer Leverkusen man joined the partenopei from Dutch side Ajax in the summer of 2016 for a fee of 35 million euros. Since then, he has been an important player for Napoli despite having sustained two serious knee injuries.
Local Seville based paper Estadio Deportivo claim that Betis have an agreement with the Poland international since the winter of 2018 despite Napoli's desire to not sell their striker anytime soon.
Milik's talks for contract renewal have never taken off and the negotiations have been slow ever since they first started. But Betis are after a striker and currently see Milik as an option after having already confirmed the signing of Lyon skipper Nabil Fekir.
