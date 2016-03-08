From Spain: Real Betis have an agreement with Milik

Milik Napoli perché no
24 July at 14:55
Spanish side Real Betis reportedly have an agreement with Napoli's Polish striker Arek Milik.

The former Bayer Leverkusen man joined the partenopei from Dutch side Ajax in the summer of 2016 for a fee of 35 million euros. Since then, he has been an important player for Napoli despite having sustained two serious knee injuries.

Local Seville based paper Estadio Deportivo claim that Betis have an agreement with the Poland international since the winter of 2018 despite Napoli's desire to not sell their striker anytime soon.

Milik's talks for contract renewal have never taken off and the negotiations have been slow ever since they first started. But Betis are after a striker and currently see Milik as an option after having already confirmed the signing of Lyon skipper Nabil Fekir.

 

Comments

comments powered by Disqus

More news about...

Napoli

Globetrotter

05/07
Leeds United to Qatar? “Pure rumour"
27/06
Inter present Man United first offer for Lukaku: the details
 

Calciomercato.com ha aggiornato la propria Privacy Policy in funzione della nuova legge europea, la General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR).

Leggi l'informativa sulla privacy

Questo sito utilizza cookie, anche di terze parti, per inviarti pubblicità e servizi in linea con le tue preferenze. Se vuoi saperne di più o negare il consenso a tutti o ad alcuni cookie.

Leggi l'informativa sui cookie

Scorrendo la pagina o cliccando il pulsante "ho capito" acconsenti all'uso dei cookie e accetti la privacy policy.

We'd like to show you notifications for the latest news and updates.