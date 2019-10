From Spain: Real interested in Milan’s defender

Spanish La Liga giants Real Madrid are interested in acquiring the services of the Italian Serie A outfit AC Milan’s defender, as per Fichajes.net cited by Calciomercato.com The Los Blancos are struggling in the defensive line this season and have been conceding a lot of goals lately.Therefore, as per the latest development, the Madrid-based club’s hierarchy is now eager to find a replacement for young right-back Alvaro Odriozola.For that purpose, the Spanish giants have compiled a list of three candidates which include AC Milan’s Davide Calabria, RB Leipzig’s Lukas Klostermann and Nice’s Youcef Atal.It is believed that Real’s top target is the Milan’s full-back who is their academy product and is with the senior team since 2015 where he is now becoming a permanent member of the playing eleven.The 22-year-old has represented the Rossoneri in 72 league matches over the course of last three and half years, scoring two goals.