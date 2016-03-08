From Spain: Real interested in signing Arsenal’s star striker in January
09 December at 11:05Spanish La Liga giants Real Madrid are interested in signing English Premier League outfit Arsenal’s star striker Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang in the January transfer window, as per Daily Mirror cited by Calciomercato.com.
The 30-year-old is reportedly unhappy with the progress of the North London-based club and is eager to move in the near future.
As per the latest report, the Los Blancos are ready to take advantage of the situation and are looking to make a move for the former Borussia Dortmund striker in January.
The report also stated that Real are also willing to offer out-of-favour striker Luka Jovic in order to bring Aubameyang to the club in the mid-season transfer window.
