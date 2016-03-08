From Spain: Real keeping tabs on Milan’s Hernandez
12 December at 11:45Spanish La Liga giants Real Madrid are still keeping tabs on Italian Serie A outfit AC Milan’s left-back Theo Hernandez, as per Don Balon cited by Calciomercato.com.
The 22-year-old has joined the Milan-based club from the Los Blancos in the recently concluded summer transfer window for a reported transfer fee of €20 million.
As per the latest report, Real’s hierarchy are still keeping tabs on the progress of Hernandez—who they themselves deemed surplus—due to his impressive form for the Italian club in the ongoing campaign.
However, the 13-time European champions did not include any buyback clause at the time of the French U21 international’s departure which mean they will have to now negotiate with Milan if they are interested in re-signing the player.
In the ongoing season, Hernandez has represented Milan in 12 matches in all competition where he has managed to score four goals along with providing one assist.
