From Spain: Real keeping tabs on Sevilla defender
31 December at 18:10Spanish La Liga giants Real Madrid are keeping tabs on league rivals Sevilla’s young centre-back Diego Carlos, as per Ok Diario cited by Calciomercato.com.
The 26-year-old is highly-rated in the football community and has been attracting interest from the likes of current European champions Liverpool in the recent past.
As per the latest report, Real are Real evaluating the progress of Carlos and are likely to make a move for him in the upcoming transfer windows.
For more updates, please visit our home page.
Go to comments