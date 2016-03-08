From Spain: Real lead Barca in race to sign Napoli’s Ruiz
05 December at 13:15Spanish La Liga giants Real Madrid are leading rivals FC Barcelona in the pursuit of Italian Serie A outfit Napoli’s highly-rated midfielder Fabian Ruiz, as per Corriere dello Sport cited by Calciomercato.com.
The Spain international has been a real sensation ever since joining the Naples-based club in the summer of 2018 from La Liga outfit Real Betis for a reported transfer fee of €30 million.
As per the latest report, there is serious interest in Ruiz from the likes of Real and Barca in Ruiz as both clubs are looking to make a move for him in the summer transfer window of 2020.
However, the report stated that the Los Blancos are currently in a lead as they’ve already established contact with the player’s camp.
Ruiz has represented his current club in 57 matches in all competition since the summer of 2018 where he has managed to score eight goals along with providing five assists.
