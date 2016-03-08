From Spain: Real Madrid back on the chase to sway Neymar
03 June at 15:55It appears Real Madrid are back on the chase to sign Neymar: according to AS, representatives from the club will attend Brazil-Croatia in Liverpool to have contact with the PSG striker.
Zinedine Zidane, now ex Madrid boss, recently gave his thoughts on the idea of Neymar teaming up with Ronaldo, saying that he thinks the two could be compatible.
Former Barcelona and Spain midfileder Gaizka Mendiete spoke on the possibility of Neymar going to Madrid and compared it to Figo’s switch from the Camp Nou to the Santiago Bernabeu 18 years ago.
"I wouldn't be surprised if Neymar signed for Real Madrid," said Mendieta to Omnisport. He is the player who can see his next challenge going to Real Madrid and if that happened he would do everything possible to be there. I insist that I wouldn't be surprised by that.”
On which moved might be viewed as the most shocking,"I think Figo's signing for Real Madrid was harder for Barcelona supporters than Neymar could be. He was more important for Barcelona, he was the captain. Neymar went to PSG first.”
