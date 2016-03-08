From Spain: Real Madrid could pounce if PSG fail to retain French star
22 August at 11:00On August 27th, Kylian Mbappe’s one-year loan to PSG will expire and, with an option-to-buy at €180 million, the Ligue 1 club might struggle to complete the deal – plagued with problems from UEFA’s Financial Fair Play regulations. In this case, Chiringuito are reporting that Real Madrid could pounce on the young French forward.
Florentino Perez, Real Madrid president, sees Kylian Mbappe as the heir to Cristiano Ronaldo at Real Madrid, with the 33-year-old Portuguese star making a €110 million move to Serie A outfit Juventus.
If PSG do not pay the option to buy, Real Madrid will eagerly pounce on the player, having a Cristiano Ronaldo shaped hole in their squad that they failed to fill – despite lengthy interest in Chelsea’s Eden Hazard and early rumours of a move for PSG’s Neymar.
Mbappe set the World Cup on fire, helping France win their second World Cup and scoring a handful of goals in the process.
