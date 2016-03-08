From Spain: Real Madrid determined to keep CR7 at all costs
09 June at 17:05Cristiano Ronaldo has seemingly decided that his time at Real Madrid is coming to an end and he wants to take on a fresh challenge next season. However, the European champions have no intention of allowing him to depart and are in the process of putting together a brand new financial package which they hope will persuade him to stay.
According to Spanish radio station Cadena SER, his basic salary will be €25 million, with a further €7.5 million to be paid in bonus amounts. Here is a breakdown of how CR7 can maximise his earnings in Madrid:
- €2 million for Champions League victory.
- €1.5 million for La Liga victory.
- €1 million for Copa del Rey victory.
- €1 million for FIFA’s The Best award.
- €1 million for Ballon d’Or award.
- €500,000 for La Liga top goalscorer award.
- €500,000 for set number of appearances.
(Cadena SER)
Jordan Russell (@JordRuss96)
