€2 million for Champions League victory.

€1.5 million for La Liga victory.

€1 million for Copa del Rey victory.

€1 million for FIFA’s The Best award.

€1 million for Ballon d’Or award.

€500,000 for La Liga top goalscorer award.

€500,000 for set number of appearances.

Cristiano Ronaldo has seemingly decided that his time at Real Madrid is coming to an end and he wants to take on a fresh challenge next season. However, the European champions have no intention of allowing him to depart and are in the process of putting together a brand new financial package which they hope will persuade him to stay.According to Spanish radio station Cadena SER, his basic salary will be €25 million, with a further €7.5 million to be paid in bonus amounts. Here is a breakdown of how CR7 can maximise his earnings in Madrid (Cadena SER)Jordan Russell (@JordRuss96)