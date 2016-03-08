From Spain: Real Madrid fitness coach joins Conte at Inter

10 June at 11:55
Real Madrid fitness coach Antonio Pintus is set to return to Italy, As.com reports. The Italian who has previously worked with Juventus, is on very good terms with Antonio Conte and he has accepted to return to Italy to work with the new Inter boss at La Pinetina.

Pintus left Real Madrid last summer when Julen Lopetegui was appointed Real Madrid boss. Santiago Solari, however, called him back to the Santiago Bernabeu and Pintus remained at Real also with Zinedine Zidane with whom is also on very good terms as Pintus was Juventus' fitness coach when the Frenchman was a player of the Old Lady back in the '90s.

Now, however, the Italian is set to return to his native country to work at Inter where Antonio Conte is waiting for him. An agreement between Pintus and Inter has already been reached. A new chapter of his career is ready to begin.

 

