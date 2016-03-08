From Spain: Real Madrid flop open to AC Milan move
30 April at 17:00Luka Jovic is listed as one of AC Milan's possible targets for the upcoming summer transfer market, with uncertainty surrounding the future of Zlatan Ibrahimovic at the club.
The Serbian striker is not having a positive season with Real Madrid, where he has failed to establish himself. His idea is to leave the capital of Spain, even on loan, to relaunch elsewhere. According to what was revealed by todofichajes.com (via milanlive.it), Jovic would have already expressed appreciation for a transfer to Milan.
The Serbian attacker has reportedly already spoken with Ante Rebic, whom he knows very well from their time playing together at Eintracht Frankfurt. The Croatian seems to have convinced him to seriously evaluate the arrival at the San Siro.
The deal, however, is far from easy, considering that Real Madrid invested 60 million euros to buy Jovic less than a year ago. Besides Milan, there is also Napoli interested in the attacker, besides some foreign teams. Setting up a negotiation will not be easy, but the Rossoneri will surely make an attempt.
