From Spain: Real Madrid identify Benzema's heir and meet his agent
12 April at 22:55Real Madrid have reportedly found the heir of Karim Benzema. According to Marca, the Merengues have set their sights on Eintracht Frankfurt's star striker Luka Jovic. The Serbian striker, born in 1997, is one of the most exciting strikers in Europe and the Spanish paper reports his agent Fali Ramadani has already met Real Madrid general director Jose Angel Sanchez.
Eintracht, however, are in no rush to reach an agreement to sell their star striker. The Bundesliga giants are aware of the interest of Barcelona and want to see who will put the best offer in the table.
Real Madrid are planning to sign several new players in the summer. Zinedine Zidane has already secured the services of the first summer signing: Eder Militao. The Brazilian defender will move to the Santiago Bernabeu for € 50 million, a fee that may not be enough to sign Jovic whose price-tag is believed to be in the region of € 60 million.
