From Spain: Real Madrid identify Napoli star as plan B for Pogba
25 June at 13:30Real Madrid's big transfer market dream is Paul Pogba, with Zinedine Zidane convinced the French midfielder would help the Los Blancos make the necessary leap in quality in the midfield. However, at the moment, convincing Manchester United to sell the player is difficult and Pogba would rather return to Juventus than move to the Santiago Bernabeu.
For this reason, the Spanish club has identified a replacement for the French superstar: Napoli's Fabian Ruiz. According to Spanish paper AS, the player is the first alternative for Pogba.
Real Madrid could ask for the Spanish starlet in the negotiations with the Partenopei for James Rodriguez, though De Laurentiis would not want to lose the midfielder, who is currently shining at the U21 European Championship with Spain.
The player arrived in Napoli just twelve months ago after the Italians paid his 30 million euros release clause at Betis. In his first season at the San Paolo Ruiz scored 7 goals and assisted another 3 in 40 appearances for Napoli across all competitions.
