From Spain: Real Madrid look to sign Milan striker Piatek
15 November at 23:15Real Madrid are looking at signing Milan striker Krzysztof Piatek, despite his poor start to the season, according to a report from Spanish media outlet Don Balon via Calciomercato.com today.
The report details how the Spanish side are unhappy with the back-up for striker Karim Benzema and would like to add more attacking depth. The performances of Luka Jovic and Mariano Diaz have not convinced Los Blancos and therefore they have started looking elsewhere, identifying Rossoneri striker Piatek as a possible solution.
The 24-year-old Polish striker, who joined the Milanese side this January from Genoa, exploded on the scene last season, scoring 30 goals in 42 appearances for the Rossoblu and Rossoneri, but has looked more muted this season. In 12 appearances for Milan since the start of the season, Piatek has only scored three goals, all of them against weaker sides such as Hellas Verona and Lecce. He has not scored in Milan’s last four games.
For more news, visit our homepage!
Apollo Heyes
Go to comments